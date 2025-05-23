34,663 Shares in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Viper Energy Stock Down 1.1%

VNOM stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

