Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Zscaler by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,935,000 after purchasing an additional 332,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,921,000 after purchasing an additional 525,956 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Zscaler by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 868,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,739,000 after purchasing an additional 204,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,403,000 after purchasing an additional 267,162 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ZS stock opened at $248.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -994.88 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $253.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $7,236,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,566 shares in the company, valued at $27,641,500. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $244.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.