United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $3,367,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,606.58. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.76, for a total value of $3,607,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,678.52. This represents a 79.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,054,780. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $309.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $264.33 and a 1 year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

