Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,714,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,433,000 after purchasing an additional 325,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,712,000 after buying an additional 178,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,700,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,014,000 after buying an additional 118,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,454,000 after acquiring an additional 427,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,086,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.8%

Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.