Top Grocery Stocks To Follow Today – May 20th

Nebius Group, Walmart, Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, and Costco Wholesale are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the assortment and quantity of food items and household goods that a supermarket or grocery retailer keeps on hand for sale. They include perishable products like fresh produce, meat and dairy as well as non-perishables such as canned and packaged foods, all managed to balance customer demand with spoilage and storage costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

NASDAQ:NBIS traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.92. 25,708,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,165,895. Nebius Group has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -70.25 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.59. 9,458,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,822,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $63.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.93. 9,380,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,345,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $94.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.68. 1,663,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,046. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $401.58 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $520.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,034.43. 736,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,702. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $963.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $969.49. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $788.20 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company has a market capitalization of $458.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Read More