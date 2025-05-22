SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.40% of SkyWest worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 72,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

SkyWest Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average of $101.09.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.13 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

