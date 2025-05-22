Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 73,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,180,000 after purchasing an additional 916,898 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,268,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $191,823,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $170.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.47 and a 1 year high of $179.99.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,499,370.58. The trade was a 23.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,985 shares of company stock worth $9,147,802. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

