Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058,664 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $31,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 815.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $151,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 5.2%

PEB opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.74 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Compass Point cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

