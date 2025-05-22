Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 191 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Domino’s Pizza worth $31,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $480.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $538.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares in the company, valued at $346,541. This represents a 87.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,499.20. This trade represents a 11.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.