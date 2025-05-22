Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,136 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Bath & Body Works worth $29,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,992,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,296,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 174,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $5,671,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price target on Bath & Body Works and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

BBWI opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

