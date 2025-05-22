Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,532 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $31,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.76 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,101,042.64. This trade represents a 5.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,300 shares of company stock valued at $850,815. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.25.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

