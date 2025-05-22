Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $30.86 Million Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,910 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $30,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,921,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,106,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,294,000 after purchasing an additional 132,002 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 923.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,724,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,551,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,899,000 after purchasing an additional 326,135 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,493,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,578 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONB stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $486.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

