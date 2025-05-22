Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $30.46 Million Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Logitech International worth $30,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4,876.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 164,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,030,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $86.71 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.