Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Loews worth $32,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,087,000 after buying an additional 210,594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,920,000 after buying an additional 33,428 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,191,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,640,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,097,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,646,000 after buying an additional 53,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $4,233,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,755,529 shares in the company, valued at $571,923,085.14. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,655 shares of company stock valued at $13,323,294 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Price Performance

Loews stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.40. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

