Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 15,612 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Enpro worth $33,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enpro by 786.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enpro by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NPO opened at $180.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day moving average of $173.24. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.50 and a 52-week high of $214.58.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.23 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. Enpro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Enpro’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

