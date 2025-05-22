Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 287,739 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 495.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,739 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $28,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,266,000 after purchasing an additional 768,102 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,027,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,823,000 after acquiring an additional 609,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 944,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after acquiring an additional 314,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,752,000 after acquiring an additional 259,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,286 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,538.80. The trade was a 5.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,559.82. This trade represents a 542.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $2,026,000. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of PATK opened at $87.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATK. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

