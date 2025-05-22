Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $509,000 Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,311 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 12,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $300,157.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,004.25. The trade was a 4.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Price Performance

NYSE ASB opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.98%.

Associated Banc Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.