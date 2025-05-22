Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $494,000 Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,332,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,437,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avient by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $1,892,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE AVNT opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

