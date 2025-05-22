Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 26,732 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,732 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Jabil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,665,640.70. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at $227,624,059.52. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $165.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average of $146.04. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

