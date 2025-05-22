Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $108.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.89 and its 200-day moving average is $145.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.