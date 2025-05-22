Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $518,000 Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in CF Industries by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CF stock opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.