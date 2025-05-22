Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $479,000 in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

TCBI stock opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.27 per share, for a total transaction of $289,215.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 288,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,518,179.37. This represents a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 19,300 shares of company stock worth $850,815 in the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

