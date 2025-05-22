Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $468,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,226,000 after acquiring an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Textron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Textron by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,888 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TXT opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $94.57.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. Textron’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.70.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

