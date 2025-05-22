Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $458,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $224,745.40. This represents a 55.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 408,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,070,221.96. The trade was a 0.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 2.9%

TNL opened at $48.21 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

