Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 9,828 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 124,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BALL. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Ball Trading Down 1.1%

BALL opened at $53.71 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $70.28. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

