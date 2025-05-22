Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 9,420 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

