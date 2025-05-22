Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Spire by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Spire by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Spire by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Spire by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Spire by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.10). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SR

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.