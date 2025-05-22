Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teradata by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Teradata by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Teradata by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Teradata by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.85 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. Teradata’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

