Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 983,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,711,000 after acquiring an additional 58,093 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Westlake by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 273,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,137,000 after purchasing an additional 106,329 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Westlake by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 882,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,175,000 after purchasing an additional 47,732 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 99,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Westlake from $122.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Westlake from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Westlake from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

Westlake Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of WLK opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 103.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average of $108.51. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $73.63 and a 52-week high of $161.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.