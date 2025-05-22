MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Plexus worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $130.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.80. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $172.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $980.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.07 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (down from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

View Our Latest Report on Plexus

Insider Activity

In other Plexus news, insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $173,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,879.12. This represents a 49.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $572,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,518.73. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.