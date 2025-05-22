MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 671.1% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 58,331 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $2,143,882,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $106.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -48.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Stephen N. Landsman bought 12,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,147. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.