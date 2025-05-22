MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Amcor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amcor by 1,425.3% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 151,710 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 69,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,061,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,856,000 after buying an additional 2,734,369 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, Director Achal Agarwal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Stock Down 1.2%

AMCR stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.07%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

