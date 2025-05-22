Millennium Management LLC Sells 64,979 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,979 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $16,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 688,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,508,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,965,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Powell Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 297,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,023,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Powell Industries by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,768,000 after buying an additional 151,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Powell Industries by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 23,839 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Trading Down 3.8%

POWL opened at $174.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.01 and a 1 year high of $364.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.93.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.68 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

