Millennium Management LLC Has $16.37 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 888.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $16,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W cut Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,939 shares in the company, valued at $135,824.93. This represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

