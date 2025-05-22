Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,480 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 176,947 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 540.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 39,062 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $665.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.