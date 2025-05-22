Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,648 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of APA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in APA by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in APA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Argus raised shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

APA Stock Performance

APA opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.