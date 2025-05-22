KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,638,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KB Home by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,327,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after acquiring an additional 503,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,288,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in KB Home by 4,083.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 146,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 142,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KB Home by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after purchasing an additional 142,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,262 shares in the company, valued at $558,047.56. This represents a 32.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61. KB Home has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KB Home from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on KB Home from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.23.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

