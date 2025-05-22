Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 8,305 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.16% of Shutterstock worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

SSTK stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.23). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.10%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

