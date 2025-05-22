Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $3,248,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Community Banks news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,012.16. This trade represents a 122.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Price Performance

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

Shares of UCB stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.75. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UCB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

