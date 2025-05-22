Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 405.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 48,762 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Balchem by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Balchem by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 136,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Balchem by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Trading Down 1.3%

Balchem stock opened at $168.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.37. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $186.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price objective on Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Balchem

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.