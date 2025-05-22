Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,487 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Berry by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Berry by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Berry by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Berry by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $202.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. Berry Co. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.22.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $182.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

