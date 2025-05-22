Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Holdings Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average is $103.98.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.07%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

