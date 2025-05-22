Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 220.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,073 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Zuora were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,795,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Price Performance

ZUO opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

