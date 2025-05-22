D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 89,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 122,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,524,071.65. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,245. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IRT opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

