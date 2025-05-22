Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,584 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $33,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 49,129 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 45,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.17 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

