Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,071 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 258,549 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 43,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,524,071.65. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,245. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Free Report

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

