Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 586 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 3.5%

TPH stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $720.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,164.95. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

