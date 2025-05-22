BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 12,455 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 145.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of NSA opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.20. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,240. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

