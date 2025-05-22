Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stake Trimmed by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,427 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amcor by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,544,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,664 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Achal Agarwal bought 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,967 shares in the company, valued at $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 91.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

