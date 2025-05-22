5,157 Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,112,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,338,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,409 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,303,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,046,000 after purchasing an additional 563,265 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 648,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash stock opened at $125.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.63. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.32. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $836.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

